The Debt Death Spiral

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything Comes To An End
* Fitch downgraded its credit rating on U.S. long-term bonds from AAA to AA+.
* According to the WSJ, that won’t break the DC swamp’s tax-and-spend ways.
* Wrong — wait until we start paying higher interest rates on our $31T debt.
* The gubment will print $ to pay those bills; which causes massive inflation; which causes even higher interest rates.
* We’ll fall into a death spiral.
* What can’t continue, won’t; and this can’t continue.
* Spending will (catastrophically) come to an end.
Editor’s Note
* Best case scenario — the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.
* The interest expense on U.S. national debt is approaching $1T (and will surpass it in the next two quarters).
* Even if we ran a balanced budget, we would still add that much to our debt every year just to pay the interest on it.
* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34ct7d-the-ny-times-gives-up-all-the-goodies-ep.-2059-08032023.html