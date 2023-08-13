© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU gas prices up 40%
Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed by nearly 40% as workers at LNG plants in Australia, which is now providing an alternative to sanctioned Russian exports, prepare for a strike. We hear from international politics professor, Murat Aslan, who says the European energy crisis is the result of a failed attempt to shift away from fossil fuels – and the backfiring of sanctions on Russia.
