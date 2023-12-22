Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wake up to my authority
channel image
Blessed To Teach
450 Subscribers
17 views
Published 2 months ago

It's going to get bumpy. Some will say "this is the worst of times!" but that is a lie. War like never before. Use my name like never before. Use your authority in the name of Jesus!

#GodsAuthority #authorityinchrist

Join Rick 6 Days a Week: https://mtr.cool/cjheacyilk



Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket