Adey Bell - "Bodhi" - Rogue - [Piano/Psychedelic]

Adey Bell YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Oracle88
Website: https://www.oracle88.com/
Download the music here: https://adey.bandcamp.com/
The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.
Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.
As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.