The Rivers - Ain't Even Begun

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers





This track was written by Paul (& Unknown?). I mixed it with a feedback track / effects and cleaned up the sound. The video is edited from the

film The City Of The Dead (1960) which is in the public domain. Directed

by John Llewellyn Moxey with Cinematography by Desmond Dickinson.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Dead_(film)





My other songs / videos are here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/





Song written by Paul Frodsham

Produced by Steven Broome

Music Video by Steven Broome