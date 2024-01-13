Create New Account
This Is How Pilots Are Being Chosen To Fly. You Should Be Concerned
Published a month ago

This Is How Pilots Are Being Chosen To Fly. You Should Be Concerned. | Matt Walsh


We've talked before about how the DEI agenda is infecting the airline industry and putting all of our lives in jeopardy. It turns out the rot is much worse, and goes much deeper, than you know or want to know. Its about skin color and gender, more than about competence.




Become a DailyWire+ member and watch the full show: https://bit.ly/3xI9PZL



Keywords
matt walshdeidestruction of airline industryunited airline catastrophe

