This Is How Pilots Are Being Chosen To Fly. You Should Be Concerned. | Matt Walsh
We've talked before about how the DEI agenda is infecting the airline industry and putting all of our lives in jeopardy. It turns out the rot is much worse, and goes much deeper, than you know or want to know. Its about skin color and gender, more than about competence.
Become a DailyWire+ member and watch the full show: https://bit.ly/3xI9PZL
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.