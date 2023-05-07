BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 5: Consequences of Taking the Mark
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
50 views • 05/07/2023

In this sermon you will learn what the Bible teaches about the Mark of the Beast when Jesus gave the revelation to the apostle John some 1,900 years ago. The stakes are extremely high because the consequences of taking this Mark of loyalty will affect a person for eternity, and since the Antichrist will make the Mark mandatory for everyone, wouldn't it be smart to know exactly what the consequences will be and how to resist it?

Pastor John also looks at the Judgment Seat of Christ that is about position and rewards in the next life and what you can do to prepare for this important day. Are you ready for the end times?

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1226.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist?  Part 5: Consequences of Taking the Mark

RLJ-1226 -- FEBRUARY 21, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



mark of the beastend timesantichrist666
