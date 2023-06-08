CHP Talks: Stefano Gennarini (C-Fam)—Standing Up for Life and Family at the UN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 8, 2023: My guest this week is Mr. Stefano Gennarini, J.D., Vice President for Legal Studies at C-Fam, the Center for Family and Human Rights. We discussed how the UN is being used to advance a very “progressive” agenda, influencing the policies of nation-states and even their administrative law. Stefano and C-Fam’s President, Austin Ruse, and their team are working to hold back the agenda and to inform people about what’s going on at UN headquarters.
