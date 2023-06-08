BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Stefano Gennarini (C-Fam)—Standing Up for Life and Family at the UN
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
37 views • 06/08/2023

June 8, 2023: My guest this week is Mr. Stefano Gennarini, J.D., Vice President for Legal Studies at C-Fam, the Center for Family and Human Rights. We discussed how the UN is being used to advance a very “progressive” agenda, influencing the policies of nation-states and even their administrative law. Stefano and C-Fam’s President, Austin Ruse, and their team are working to hold back the agenda and to inform people about what’s going on at UN headquarters.

To learn more about C-Fam, visit: 

https://c-fam.org

You can donate to their work here: 

https://c-fam.org/contribute/donate/


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
abortionununited nationscanadapeacetransgenderjudgeshuman rightschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorlawyerspovertycdnpolichpcanadachp talksstefano gennariniaustin ruse
