Charles Upton's Fascinating Life Story Since His Hippie Days

Part 2 of 2. Charles Upton's website is https://charles-upton.com/ . Spiritual journeys and traditions, including Sufism, Catholicism, and Orthodox Christianity.

• Charles Upton joined a Sufi group in San Francisco in the 1980s, seeking a spiritual tradition after becoming disillusioned with the New Age movement.

• Upton's wife connected with another spiritual group, Mariamia Tarika, under the guidance of Fritz Joan, a metaphysician and guru.

• Charles Upton and Brian Ruhe discuss Jenny's spiritual journey from Thelemic to Orthodox Christianity, then to traditional Catholicism, and their criticism of the current Pope's views on God not existing.

Homelessness, local politics, and celebrity encounters.

• Charles Upton shares personal experiences with spirituality, social service, and loss.

• Charles Upton recounts meeting Robin William's mother and almost having the Grateful Dead for a benefit event.

Islamic covenants and their relevance in fighting extremism.

• Charles Upton discusses the historical covenants between Muslims and Christians, and how they were forgotten and re-discovered in response to ISIS attacks.

• Charles Upton highlights instances of Muslims protecting Christians from harm.

• We also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on social interactions and habits, with some people still experiencing trauma and anxiety.

Hippie culture and history with Charles Upton.

• Charles Upton discusses his spiritual autobiography.

• Brian Ruhe and Charles Upton discuss Upton's experiences as a hippie in the 1960s and his book about the subject.

• Upton shares stories about the dark side of the hippie movement and his own personal history.

• Charles Upton discusses the hippie movement and its evolution, highlighting the different groups that emerged within it.

• Brian Ruhe interviews Charles Upton about the movement and its impact, with a focus on the third group of hippie rednecks.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe





https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio