Spiritual Effects of CORONA & How to Overcome Them | EP. 10

People's health and vitality appears to have deteriorated significantly since the onset of CO.RO.NA. That whole event was not a one hit wonder. It created serious problems, both physically and spiritually, that continue to negatively affect people today. It's just most people don't have the awareness to notice the effects or the education to know it's related to it.

In this episode, I venture to where few people have gone by exploring this situation from a spiritual perspective and reveal what I've noticed it has done to people's spiritual health. Most importantly, I explain what the only permanent solution to this massive problem is and what action steps you can take to overcome these spiritual effects caused by the COVID bug, mRNA vaccine and swab tests.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:46 It's Not Just About the mRNA Therapy...

06:48 About the COVID Bug

10:40 About the mRNA Therapy

15:38 About the Swab Test

16:15 Difference Between the Bug, mRNA Therapy & Test

18:19 Spiritual Effect 1: Blocked Heart Chakra

21:27 Spiritual Effect 2: Increased Dark Entity Issues

24:57 Spiritual Effect 3: Low Life Force Energy

28:36 Spiritual Effect 4: Soul Disconnection

31:18 Spiritual Effect 5a: Consciousness Takeover

32:45 Spiritual Effect 5b: Recoding of Bioenergetic System

35:18 Why Modern Day Solutions Won't Work

38:50 The Only Permanent Solution

43:10 Where's the Divine Intervention?

44:40 Action Steps You Can Take

51:23 Light Language Impacts DNA

56:37 Outro



