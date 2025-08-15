BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fifty-Four Years Since Nixon Shut the Gold Window: The Day Money Changed Forever
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 1 month ago

Fifty-Four Years Since Nixon Shut the Gold Window: The Day Money Changed Forever | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Fifty-four years ago today, President Nixon went on national television and quietly made one of the most consequential announcements in economic history: the U.S. would no longer redeem dollars for gold. What was sold as a “temporary measure” became a permanent turning point — the moment the dollar cut its final tie to tangible value.

That night in August 1971, the rules of money changed. Gold was out. Fiat currency was in. Since then, debt has exploded, inflation has become a constant, and central banks have gained the power to create money without restraint. The world we live in today — from the price of groceries to the balance of global power — was set in motion by that single decision.

Watch this video on Fifty-Four Years Since Nixon Shut the Gold Window: The Day Money Changed Forever, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Fifty-Four Years Since Nixon Shut the Gold Window: The Day Money Changed Forever.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverfinanceeconomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy