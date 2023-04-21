© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy this recorded interview of Anna Breytenbach and Brad Laughlin discussing some of the fundamental principles of loving connection. This overview touches on topics covered in the online video course "For the Love of Animals".
Becoming clear in our intuition and telepathic interspecies communication requires self-reflection and discernment. Other explorations in this conversation include unconditional love, projection and how to truly be helpful.
🔻
🎥 Watch: Reactivating the Blueprint of Our Natural Brains -- The Animal Communicator
https://www.brighteon.com/51a51916-365d-43d8-82cc-3d72f155b3e9
🔻
🎥 Watch: Animal Communicator Update on Spirit -- Anna Breytenbach
https://www.brighteon.com/a7cceb6c-c97a-4cf8-93ce-7b27de3a5e39
🔻
🎥 Watch: Introductory webinar: For the Love of Animals
https://www.brighteon.com/96fdbf14-4178-4ac7-b158-33465b71d282