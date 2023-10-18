BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 18, 2023 - Horrific BOMBING of HOSPITAL in Gaza sets entire Arab world against Israel
26145 views • 10/18/2023

0:00 Horrific BOMBING of HOSPITAL in Gaza

1:23:06 Interview with Dean Henderson


- Horrifying bombing of Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza kills 500+ Palestinians, mostly children

- Israeli digital spokesperson tweets out Israel taking responsibility for the bombing, then DELETES

- Israel claims the bomb was actually an errant Jihadi rocket that went off course

- #Israel unites the ENTIRE #Arab world in declaring Israel to be their enemy

- Governments CONDEMN ISRAEL for the bombing: Iran, France, Syria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Qatar

- The UN and WHO both condemn Israel for bombing the hospital

- Massive protests target US and Israeli embassies across the Middle East

- US military bases on high alert, expecting attacks

- US State Dept. issues Level 4 travel advisory for Lebanon, says it cannot protect Americans

- Iran raises black flag of WAR above key historic mosque, indicating a holy war with the west

- Netanyahu calls Palestinian children the "children of darkness," seeming to justify their killing

- Numerous top Israel officials and military leaders all call for #genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

- Israel bombs and kills Reuters journalist

- China supplies humanitarian aid while Israel REFUSES to do so


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).


