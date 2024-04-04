ANOTHER 23% CARBON TAX IN CANADA NOW

A 23% carbon tax starts on April 1st of 2024. Canadians are beginning to fight back by organizing that they're not going to be buying gas or in general much of anything from April 1st to April the 8th. If you can have mass blackouts of purchases being made all over the country, then you can start to fight these kinds of taxes. I don't know if the provinces are going to fight judos federal tax they have the right to do so but it means that leadership has to be strong.





This tax is going to bury a lot of people. Be vigilant.

