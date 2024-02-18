NEIL OLIVER | War is a racket. Truth. The Profits of War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEIL OLIVER | GB News: How long will we submit to a world run by racketeers and gangsters? Neil Oliver: The Profits of War · ‘Biden mourned Navalny’s death and said ‘even in prison he was a powerful voice for the truth'.
'An interesting statement while journalist, Julian Assange, who published truth inconvenient to the US and the west, presently rots in Belmarsh Prison.’
@GBNEWS