Biden Endorses Violence, Tells Dems To "Beat The Hell Out Of" Republicans

Joe Biden urged supporters on Aug. 15, 2024, to “beat the h*ll out of” Republicans in the 2024 election.
The Daily Wire reported that the violent rhetoric came during Biden’s first public appearance with Kamala Harris since he dropped out of the 2024 race. Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee to face off against Donald Trump.
“Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is: beat the h*ll out of them,” Biden told the crowd during an event in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
After the far-left audience cheered for violence, Biden doubled down by saying, “I mean it!”
Conservatives on social media quickly criticized Biden and leftists who supported him.
“Disgusting!” the Trump War Room account wrote in a post while also noting that Biden’s remark came just a month after the attempted assassination against Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.
Continued at Source @https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i-mean-it-biden-endorses-violence-tells-dems-beat-hell-out-republicans