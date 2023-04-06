RFK Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"
"Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated, so they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway."
https://rumble.com/v2gad0w-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-pfizer-knew-their-vaccines-would-cause-heart-attacks-a.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4