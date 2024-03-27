It's time to stop the chronic disease epidemic! - Nicole Shanahan

Clip on Rumble - Bitchute - Brighteon - Odyseee

Nicole Shanahan, Robert Ke: One of those issues also happens to be a passion of mine and a focus of my philanthropic work, chronic disease. I got into it through my own journey of reproductive health, followed by a steep learning curve for caring for my daughter, who has an autism diagnosis.

In that journey, I discovered that women's fertility is in precipitous decline around the world. We are facing a crisis in reproductive health that is embedded in the larger epidemic of chronic disease. I got deep into the research and consulted some of the best scientists and doctors. Let me tell you, there are three main causes.

One is the toxic substances in our environment, like endocrine-disrupting chemicals, in our food, water and soil; like the pesticide residues, the industrial pollutants, the microplastics, the PFAs, the food additives and the forever chemicals that have contaminated nearly every human cell. Yes, and it makes you angry to hear this because we shouldn't be here right now!

Second is electromagnetic: as Bobby says, we need to investigate every possible cause of chronic disease epidemic that is devouring our nation from the inside.

Third, I'm sorry to say is our medication. Pharmaceutical medicine has its place; but no single safety study can assess the cumulative impact of one prescription on top of another prescription, and one shot on top of another shot on top of another shot throughout the course of childhood. We just don't do that study right now.

Conditions like autism used to be one in 10,000. Now here in the state of California, it is ` in 22. Allergies, obesity, anxiety, depression, our children are not well, our people are not well and our country will not be well for very much longer if we don't heed this desperate call for attention. I've spoken to our government agencies, trust me I've tried. I've spoken to senators, I've spoken to governors, they all know something is wrong, but none of them take any action.

There is only one candidate I have met for president who takes the chronic disease epidemic seriously: it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and I will be his ally and making our nation healthy again.

We've got this, we're gonna do this! "

Nicole Shanahan - 03/26/2024

