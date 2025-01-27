⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (27 January 2025)

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Velikiye Prokhody and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost up to 15 troops, three field artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade close to Redkodub, Kutkovka, Kupyansk, Zagoruykovka, Glushkovka, Boguslavka, Zeleny Gai, Kopanki (Kharkov region), Kolodezi, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 355 troops, seven pick-up trucks, and five field artillery guns. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Dachnoye, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU sustained losses of up to 250 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops delivered strikes on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, two National Guard brigades, and one brigade of the National Police of Ukraine close to Dzerzhinsk, Baranovka, Shevchenko, Slavyanka, Yasenovoye, Novoyelizavetovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic)

The enemy lost up to 610 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic) was liberated.

Strikes were delivered on formations of one tank brigade, one mechanised brigade of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade close to Bogatyr and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 160 troops, a tank, four motor vehicles, and four artillery guns including a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two coastal defence brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Pridneprovskoye and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU lost up to 35 troops, four motor vehicles, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, drone manufacturing workshops, POL bases, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 149 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 64 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,571 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,858 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,010 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,830 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.