Your Brain is Already 0.5% PLASTIC ｜ The Microplastic Epidemic w⧸ Kim Bright
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
Follow
153 views • 4 weeks ago

Microplastics aren’t just in our oceans — they’re in our food, water, clothes, and even our brains. Studies now show that the average human brain is 0.5% plastic, with devastating effects on fertility, cognition, and overall health. In this episode, I sit down with Kim Bright to expose how deep the problem goes, why it’s accelerating, and what we can actually do to protect ourselves and our families.


