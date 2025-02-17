✈️Delta Plane Upside-down: Flight has incident upon arrival at Toronto airport, 8 injured - video 1

Delta CRJ900 flight has incident upon arrival at Toronto airport 8 injured.

Inverted! A Delta flight had an "incident" when it arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, according to the airport. Airport officials said "all passengers and crew are accounted for.".

Another video uploading of passengers getting out.

Thumbnail is from 'The Times'.

Flightradar24@flightradar24

#DL4819 was operating from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ).

The flight was operated by an Endeavor Air CRJ-900 registered N932XJ for Delta Connection. https://flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n932xj

Departure: 11:47 local time

Touchdown: 14:13 local time

Flight time: 1:26

X Tweet: https://x.com/flightradar24/status/1891576874721022337?