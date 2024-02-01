Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blake Lovewell & Basil Valentine on Patrick Henningsen Show - 31 January 2024
channel image
TNT Radio
0 Subscribers
1 view
Published a month ago

On today's show, Blake Lovewell dives into the topic of arms dealing and its potential impact on global conflicts, including World War Grift. Later, Basil Valentine provides the latest updates on news and developments from the Middle East.


GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Blake Lovewell is a Journalist and Cryptocurrency Expert.


GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Basil Valentine is a philosopher, poet, broadcaster, writer, musician, horse racing aficionado, and a devoted supporter of Leeds United. He is well-known for his active presence on Twitter and regularly contributes to TNT and the SUNDAY WIRE WITH PATRICK HENNINGSEN. To learn more, visit https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @says_basil.

Keywords
newspoliticstntradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket