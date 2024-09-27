BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANOTHER DREAM ABOUT OBAMA (I WAS K*LLED)
The End Times
The End Times
127 views • 7 months ago

In this video, I share another dream about Barack Obama, the beast of Revelation 13. This dream explores the significance of Obama in relation to biblical prophecy. This is my 4th dream about Barack Obama. My first two dream visions were in 2021, followed by a third one in August 2024. Now this one today September 9/26/2024 after 1:00pm. Remember to read your Bible, pray, and seek confirmation from God yourself.


 Are you ready for the return of Jesus? Watch now! #Endtimes #dayofthelord #areyouready



**Acts 22:20 KJV

and when the blood of thy martyr Stephen was shed, I also was standing by, and consenting unto his death, and kept the raiment of them that slew him.


**Revelation 13:1-18 KJV


**Luke 17:26 KJV

And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.


*PLEASE SHARE THE VIDEO WITH OTHERS*


#obama #revelation13 #thebeast #666 #theantichrist #jesusiscomingsoon #martyr #newworldorder #jesus #Endtimes #dayofthelord #areyouready


**Please follow on other platforms:

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ChristEssentialMinistries


YouTube (2nd channel)

https://www.youtube.com/@prophetessnyishahinton


Bitchute

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/VK6GLqT5yQ1K/

obamadreams666book of revelationvisionsthe beastthe antichristjesus is coming
