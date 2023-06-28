How to avoid the trap of the Medical Industrial Complex!









Gail Macrae, RN, BSN, Student Certified Nurse Midwife and woman’s health Nurse Practitioner. She worked ICU, TELE, MedSurg and L&D as a nurse for ten years. During Covid, She worked for Kaiser Permanente in the Bay Area of California and saw first-hand that the media was deceiving the public on all things related to Covid 19. She chose to leave the hospital setting to advocate for justice. She now works with a small group of visionaries, led by Dr Christiane Northrop, on a project to set precedence with expert witness testimony via mass filing of an affidavit called Covid Commonalities.Show more





Angela is a working “mama bear” (literally a Cub Scout leader!) I serve on my local school board, I am a mother of four, wife, medical freedom fighter, soccer coach. I have had the privilege to serve our local veterans as a dentist at the Iron Mountain VA Hospital for over 13 years. I am a Christian Conservative working hard to preserve our God given rights and Constitutional freedoms.





Danielle is an artist, coach, and athlete with type 1 diabetes since age 13, fighting for her life since grave hospital errors during COVID.





Links for this episode:





https://standfirmnow.org/





Danielle's Life Depends on Your Help

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-danielle-get-lifesaving-medical-treatment





Plandemic 2 – the origins of big pharma: https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/





Doctors won't help patients kill themselves, so state enlists nurses

https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/doctors-wont-help-patients-kill-state-enlists-nurses/





'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599





Prosecution for MURDER: Holding Suspect Doctors and Hospitals Accountable https://rumble.com/v2lhcvw-prosecution-for-murder-holding-suspect-doctors-and-hospitals-accountable.html





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





