How to avoid the trap of the Medical Industrial Complex!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gail Macrae, RN, BSN, Student Certified Nurse Midwife and woman’s health Nurse Practitioner. She worked ICU, TELE, MedSurg and L&D as a nurse for ten years. During Covid, She worked for Kaiser Permanente in the Bay Area of California and saw first-hand that the media was deceiving the public on all things related to Covid 19. She chose to leave the hospital setting to advocate for justice. She now works with a small group of visionaries, led by Dr Christiane Northrop, on a project to set precedence with expert witness testimony via mass filing of an affidavit called Covid Commonalities.Show more
Angela is a working “mama bear” (literally a Cub Scout leader!) I serve on my local school board, I am a mother of four, wife, medical freedom fighter, soccer coach. I have had the privilege to serve our local veterans as a dentist at the Iron Mountain VA Hospital for over 13 years. I am a Christian Conservative working hard to preserve our God given rights and Constitutional freedoms.
Danielle is an artist, coach, and athlete with type 1 diabetes since age 13, fighting for her life since grave hospital errors during COVID.
*****************
Links for this episode:
https://standfirmnow.org/
Danielle's Life Depends on Your Help
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-danielle-get-lifesaving-medical-treatment
Plandemic 2 – the origins of big pharma: https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/
Doctors won't help patients kill themselves, so state enlists nurses
https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/doctors-wont-help-patients-kill-state-enlists-nurses/
'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599
Prosecution for MURDER: Holding Suspect Doctors and Hospitals Accountable https://rumble.com/v2lhcvw-prosecution-for-murder-holding-suspect-doctors-and-hospitals-accountable.html
*****************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
CSID: 9e1863ea54f71e1a
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co