Robert Charles: Defense Sec. Austin’s Disappearance Is A Tremendous Failure Of Basic Judgement
Published 2 months ago

RealAmericasVoice | Robert Charles: Defense Sec. Austin’s Disappearance Is A Tremendous Failure Of Basic Judgement


Former Asst. Secretary of State and AMAC Spokesman Robert Charles joins Terrance Bates to break down the gravity of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization and failure to alert his chain of command.

pentagonemergencydepartment of defensebiden administrationlloyd austindefense sec

