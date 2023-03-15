A new 5th Wheel Manufacturer: Brinkley - Initial Thoughts and Insights...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/brinkley
Brinkley is a new 5th wheel builder - and I'm favorably impressed (with some significant reservations) with their first efforts. As you may know, I'm a full time traveler in a 5th wheel and live in extreme cold in the winter - so when it comes to 5th wheel rv campers, I have high standards. Brinkley after my initial inspection of them MAY stand up - but some changes are warranted. Read my full review with extensive photos for details.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/brinkley