DO NOT BE DECEIVED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on Oct.16/2023.
Link to, ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIES EVER TOLD/THE BATTLE OF GOG AND MAGOG, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/104365e2-95ef-4fe3-8b44-2d3b11456d2b
Link to, WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/376f3f73-6439-44fb-b0d7-406bb8446863
Link to, BLOW THE TRUMPET - PREFACE, https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a10c6d09-4ff8-4f9d-8e97-8bb4d5a0947c
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.