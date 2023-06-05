US singer Ethel Cain collapses onstage while headlining Vivid Sydney

One of the headliners of Vivid Sydney festival collapsed on-stage while performing her set on Saturday night, only three songs into her performance.

Ethel Cain, real name Hayden Silas Anhedönia, was performing at the Sydney Opera House when she suddenly fell to the ground.

It’s understood the American artist was performing her song A House in Nebraska at the time.

Concertgoers shared online that they were told Anhedönia was in a stable condition at the event.

It is unclear if the 25-year-old’s show will go ahead on Sunday night.

