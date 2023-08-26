Rally Against ANTIFA 26 August 2023

When we arrived at the State Library steps (in our city march) we were not aware that ANTIFA cronies had assembled there to stir up trouble. They were probably there to stir up trouble for an Australia One gathering there an hour later, or possibly a Christian Islamic joint rally also planned there at about the same time (or they may have been the same event). Anyway, we were good pickings for this demented group and our best action was to stand our ground until the Police called in reinforcements. This video provides a unique study of how to get through the confrontation, including using music. These include a physical assault (down the steps) and a spitting assault, which resulted in Police using capsicum spray on one of them and one of ours.