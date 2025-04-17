BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gratitude Goes a Long Way
AxeHatchett
AxeHatchett
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 5 months ago

🌟 Gratitude Goes a Long Way is a heartwarming children’s song that teaches kids how to notice the little things, say “thank you,” and appreciate the world around them. With gentle Pixar-style animation and uplifting lyrics, this video helps children understand the value of being thankful — at home, in school, and in everyday life. Whether it’s a kind friend, a sunny day, or a warm meal, this song reminds us that grateful hearts see the world in a brighter way. Perfect for morning meetings, classroom lessons, or quiet moments at home.

Keywords
kids songchildrens animationgratitude songpositivesongsforkids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy