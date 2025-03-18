TCR#1114 STEVEN D KELLEY #427 MAR-13-2025 Ukraine has lost. We have a Rounded Blue Planet Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The proof giving me the belief
Steven is correct about
The Getty Bunker
It's not the remote viewing that makes it real in my mind.
It's the fact that it makes just so much fucking sense.
In our 3D world, there it is.
It checks all the boxes.
□ Location, Location, Location
□ Security
□ Tram
□ Huge parking
□ Helicopter traffick ready
□ Cactus Garden turret
□ Ease of access
□ Above tsunami level
□ Mega Wealth
□ All the money in the world
□ Disney / Hollywood
□ Masons
□ Satanists
□ Elites live all around it
□ Hollywood
□ Sex, drugs & rock 'n roll
□ Playboy mansion
□ Diddy
□ Space X - US Space Force
□ Vandenberg
□ Ocean access
□ Malibu off shore anomaly
□ Decades of UFO activity right off shore and in the Santa Monica Mountains
□ LA Harbor shipping containers
□ Islands near by
□ Years of missing children
□ Military bases in any direction you draw a line
□ Under a major metropolis
□ Los Angeles, California
□ Long history of prohibition and Hollywood tunneling
□ Underground oil mapping
□ Chinese railroad tunnelers
□ Best weather in the world
□ Conservator's stories
□ Portals
□ Chabad centers all around it
□ Skirbal Center
□ UCLA
□ LAX International Airport
□ HOLLYWOOD Satanists that talk about the Getty Bunker
To me this is better proof than an Astral viewer or an easily faked "leaked" A.I. video or pic.
Or, an MK Ultra mind fucked witness.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Like Steven says:
Let's look for ourselves.
It's ours. The People.
We paid for it.
Let's see it.
Getty...
Can you prove Steven wrong
about the children
about the tunnels
about the technology
about the portals
about the demons
about the truth?
Because Steven is the only one making good sense of this world.
□ Getty checks all the boxes
Steven has exposed the only chink in the enemy's armor...
Getty the only DUMB entrance not under military ownership, rules or control.
The Getty Bunker was built giving the elites access.
Getty is the main hub.
The DUMB system's grand jewel of wealth and opulence.
But, also control and leadership.
Connecting other underground cities by high speed vacuum / mag lev-trains.
A world unlike ours.
Just under our feet.
A city underground, lusting for blood and staffed by slaves.
Trafficking children, organs, loosh. Stealing and trapping souls.