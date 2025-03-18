TCR#1114 STEVEN D KELLEY #427 MAR-13-2025 Ukraine has lost. We have a Rounded Blue Planet Earth

The proof giving me the belief

Steven is correct about

The Getty Bunker

It's not the remote viewing that makes it real in my mind.

It's the fact that it makes just so much fucking sense.

In our 3D world, there it is.





It checks all the boxes.





□ Location, Location, Location

□ Security

□ Tram

□ Huge parking

□ Helicopter traffick ready

□ Cactus Garden turret

□ Ease of access

□ Above tsunami level

□ Mega Wealth

□ All the money in the world

□ Disney / Hollywood

□ Masons

□ Satanists

□ Elites live all around it

□ Hollywood

□ Sex, drugs & rock 'n roll

□ Playboy mansion

□ Diddy

□ Space X - US Space Force

□ Vandenberg

□ Ocean access

□ Malibu off shore anomaly

□ Decades of UFO activity right off shore and in the Santa Monica Mountains

□ LA Harbor shipping containers

□ Islands near by

□ Years of missing children

□ Military bases in any direction you draw a line

□ Under a major metropolis

□ Los Angeles, California

□ Long history of prohibition and Hollywood tunneling

□ Underground oil mapping

□ Chinese railroad tunnelers

□ Best weather in the world

□ Conservator's stories

□ Portals

□ Chabad centers all around it

□ Skirbal Center

□ UCLA

□ LAX International Airport

□ HOLLYWOOD Satanists that talk about the Getty Bunker





To me this is better proof than an Astral viewer or an easily faked "leaked" A.I. video or pic.

Or, an MK Ultra mind fucked witness.





https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Like Steven says:

Let's look for ourselves.

It's ours. The People.

We paid for it.

Let's see it.





Getty...

Can you prove Steven wrong

about the children

about the tunnels

about the technology

about the portals

about the demons

about the truth?





Because Steven is the only one making good sense of this world.





□ Getty checks all the boxes





Steven has exposed the only chink in the enemy's armor...





Getty the only DUMB entrance not under military ownership, rules or control.





The Getty Bunker was built giving the elites access.





Getty is the main hub.

The DUMB system's grand jewel of wealth and opulence.

But, also control and leadership.





Connecting other underground cities by high speed vacuum / mag lev-trains.





A world unlike ours.

Just under our feet.

A city underground, lusting for blood and staffed by slaves.

Trafficking children, organs, loosh. Stealing and trapping souls.