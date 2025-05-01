© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Tucker Carlson on X - Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.
(0:00) Introduction
(1:11) The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency
(12:09) The Two Things That Lead to Inflation
(16:17) Central Bankers vs. the West
(25:01) What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements
(29:48) The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space
(32:27) Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?
(35:57) Secret Underground Bases All Across the US
(44:49) The Government’s Secret Energy Sources
(56:42) Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?
(58:26) The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing
(1:06:25) The Global Depopulation Plan
(1:13:20) The Housing Crisis
(1:24:40) How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times
(1:25:37) The Missing $21 Trillion
(1:30:30) America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger
(1:39:36) Global Money Laundering
(1:45:06) Where Can People Learn More About This?