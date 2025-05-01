BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥Tucker Carlson on X - Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
134 views • 4 months ago

🔥Tucker Carlson on X - Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.

(0:00) Introduction
(1:11) The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency
(12:09) The Two Things That Lead to Inflation
(16:17) Central Bankers vs. the West
(25:01) What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements
(29:48) The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space
(32:27) Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?
(35:57) Secret Underground Bases All Across the US
(44:49) The Government’s Secret Energy Sources
(56:42) Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?
(58:26) The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing
(1:06:25) The Global Depopulation Plan
(1:13:20) The Housing Crisis
(1:24:40) How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times
(1:25:37) The Missing $21 Trillion
(1:30:30) America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger
(1:39:36) Global Money Laundering
(1:45:06) Where Can People Learn More About This?

