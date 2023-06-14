Mistakes Were NOT Made – read by Tony Farrell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First inspired by Dr Tess Lawrie’s initial reading of Margaret Anna Alice poetic compilation of “Mistakes Were Not Made”, I stick my head up above the parapet, and deliver a poetic justice message to those on The Rock in positions of authority in Gibraltar. With my court hearing now fast approaching, I adapt the poetic message in some Alice Through The Looking Glass imitational style, and offer up a special visually enhanced Gibraltar flavour to the no punches pulled veritable vocalised verses.
Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/mistakes-were-not-made