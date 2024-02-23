Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI (artificial intelligence) can not only replace what looks like you on your job in video; it can also create sinarios where you look like a murderer. The perfect tool for the devil in the making of his satanic one world religion. Do you believe everything you see and hear? You are and will be easy to deceive.