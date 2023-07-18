A look at the stray kittens’ seedier side of life MVI_2607-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This merged video was shot on the 7th
July, 2023. Each day, with wild doves waiting, I put fresh seed into my
home-made bird-feeder, put together from parts from a pedestal fan that stopped
working. I don’t get the time to empty it out daily, so old seed accumulates,
and when it rains it sprouts. The dinner plate has caused a halo of sprouted
wheat to appear, with an interesting visual effect.