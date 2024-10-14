Daniel 5 The Writing on the Wall

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 5 with a message entitled - The Writing on the Wall

As we look at this chapter, we see the warning and the urgency of the hour to repent and get right with the Lord.

We see the fulfillment of prophecy that was predicted, with the new empire (the Medo-Persian Empire) conquering the Babylonian empire.

We see the importance of not compromising with the world and living a godly life.









Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au





Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia