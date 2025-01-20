Discussion on preparing for different scenarios

Dive into the unknown with Tom Montalk, Mike Adams and Tod Pitner as they explore the unpredictable future ahead! From alien encounters to AI, economic collapse, and more, discover what you need to know to prepare for the chaos and potential utopia awaiting us.





What's the one thing you're most concerned about in our rapidly changing world? Share your thoughts below!





#PrepareForTheFuture #Uncertainty #AlienOrbs #AI #Multiverse #SurvivalPrep #TomMontalk #MikeAdams





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport