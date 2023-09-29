👀 RFK Jr: Details on SS Protection and the Armed Man with Fake Credentials at His Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Gives More Details on the Armed Man Who Tried to Enter His Event
“He was asking for me. So he was looking for me and he had two shoulder holsters that were fully loaded pistols…He also had a backpack that had another weapon in it. He also had knives on him…His brother who brought him there also was like an armory. They had a whole car filled with weapons.”
@TheoVon
@RobertKennedyJr
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1707573905135669384?s=20