👀 RFK Jr: Details on SS Protection and the Armed Man with Fake Credentials at His Event

👀 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Gives More Details on the Armed Man Who Tried to Enter His Event

“He was asking for me. So he was looking for me and he had two shoulder holsters that were fully loaded pistols…He also had a backpack that had another weapon in it. He also had knives on him…His brother who brought him there also was like an armory. They had a whole car filled with weapons.”





@TheoVon

@RobertKennedyJr

