Are there Rings around Saturn or this World?
Crrow777 Radio
Published a month ago

Saturnian energies, influences and possibilities are based in restriction, selfishness, control and many other confining ideas. Power aligned with these forces will bring censorship and ultimately a police state and let’s not forget the blocking of higher minds. What happens next is up to us. How many will stand up for freedom?

Episode 103 - April 2018

