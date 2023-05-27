U.S. military-biological activity report:https://telegra.ph/Briefing-by-Chief-of-Nuclear-Chemical-and-Biological-Protection-Troops-General-Lieutenant-Igor-Kirillov-on-US-military-biologica-05-26

⚡️ SITREP

💥 Last night, the Armed Forces if the Russian Federation launched a group strike by long-range high-precision air-based weapons against ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Dvurechnaya and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Masyutovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and units of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.

◽️ Moreover, one ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been annihilated close to Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units in the areas of Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), and Novosyolka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost 120 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, and four motor vehicles in these directions.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 78 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 92 areas during the day.

💥 One Ukrainian ST-68UM radar station was neutralized close to Novonikolayevka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Russian air defense forces have intercepted:

◾️one Grom-2 missile;

◾️10 HIMARS projectiles;

◾️two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.

◽️ In addition, 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Olshana (Kharkov region), Zolotaryovka, Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Komsomolskoye, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Golaya Pristan, and Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



