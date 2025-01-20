TRUMP PARTNERS WITH BILL GATES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/18/25 Coffee Chat: Bill Gates tells how he was wined and dined by Trump, welcomed with open arms at Mar a Lago for a THREE HOUR dinner where they were both excited to discuss Operation Warp Speed 2.0 for fast tracking mRNA bioweapons for HIV. It's a dark day in America
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.
