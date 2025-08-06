BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 6/8/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
0
46 views • 3 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Trump is totally locked in with this Palantir thing... Let's talk about it. Naomi Wolf says, and rightly so I might add, that MAHA men have abandoned their women. People reveal their stories of what it's like dealing with medical insurance these days. Harvard is their own worst enemy and they seem to be having quite a go of things. And then, the family feud we all knew was bound to happen--Elon and Donald in The Real Housewives of Washington. CNN Polls Democrats and are surprised by what they find. And before you know it fam, we'll already be at The Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


AI Kill and Control System by Palantir

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1930246944758346062


Will exploding federal deficits spark a financial crisis to rival 2008?

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1930225521809600785


The truth about Palantir and our new technocracy.

https://x.com/paykells/status/1929773992971235661


Nichole Shanihan - Is autism psychological or physiological?

https://x.com/NicoleShanahan/status/1922322444175737126


Japan to Begin Clinical Trials for Artificial Blood in 2025

https://mededgemea.com/japan-to-begin-clinical-trials-for-artificial-blood-in-2025/


Scott Jennings - The official position of Democrats is free health care for ILLEGAL immigrants, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

https://x.com/ScottJenningsKY/status/1930976761254191333


James Li - they've been LYING to us about fluoride for years

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1930440294228734035The


Older Millennial - Maybe it was the 181 Lawsuits

https://x.com/teameffujoe/status/1930428769287668149


Dr. Drew - Naomi Wolf was right. She speaks for millions of MAHA moms demanding to know why the men they got elected are not keeping their promises to pull the shot

https://x.com/drdrew/status/1929630978324258979


The Maverick Approach - Elon says Trump is in the Epstein files

https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1930734681160643058

Keywords
trumpcomedyviralpodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslanetanyahuukraineelon muskgazaanondoge
