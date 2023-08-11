FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies on straight up election fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies:
That the ballots were coming in IN SEQUENTIAL ORDER, something that is just about impossible for mail in ballots;
> plus all the signatures were alike,
> there were no dates on the envelopes,
> and they all came from the same district in Detroit.
https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1689616807890403328?s=20