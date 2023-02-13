What Is The "Chinese Spy Balloon" A Distraction From?

We all know when the main stream media breathlessly parrots talking points from a single "Amazing" event, they are trying to distract you from something much bigger.

If the talking heads are so concerned with China in our country, where is the wall to wall coverage on this? I mean, I think it's pretty important & I am sure many others do. 🤷‍♀️

Don't let their alien invasion/sky events distract you.

🎪 🤡🎪 🤡

Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



