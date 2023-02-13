What Is The "Chinese Spy Balloon" A Distraction From?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We all know when the main stream media breathlessly parrots talking points from a single "Amazing" event, they are trying to distract you from something much bigger.
If the talking heads are so concerned with China in our country, where is the wall to wall coverage on this? I mean, I think it's pretty important & I am sure many others do. 🤷♀️
Don't let their alien invasion/sky events distract you.
🎪 🤡🎪 🤡
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2