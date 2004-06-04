Kill Dozer Day! - June 4, 2004 - RIP Marvin John Heemeyer (October 28, 1951 – June 4, 2004) - HaloHolidays

“I was always willing to be reasonable until I had to be unreasonable. Sometimes reasonable men must do unreasonable things.”

― Marvin Heemeyer

Marvin John Heemeyer (October 28, 1951 – June 4, 2004) was an American automobile muffler repair shop owner who demolished numerous buildings with a modified bulldozer in Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004.

Heemeyer had feuded with Granby town officials, particularly over fines for violating city health ordinances, after he purchased property with no sewage system. Over about eighteen months, Heemeyer had secretly armored a Komatsu D355A bulldozer with layers of steel and concrete. On June 4, 2004, Heemeyer used the bulldozer to demolish the Granby town hall, the house of a former mayor, and several other buildings. He killed himself after the bulldozer got stuck in the basement of a hardware store he was destroying.

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily