Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.14.23!

Is self-care time for you a day at the spa, a hike, a bath,
a beach, a movie…what is it for you? It can be all these things…and do you ever
consider self-care time is simply sitting with Self, your True Self in
connection with Divinity. It is time to perhaps sit in silence and just Be
with…just sit and Be with. Intentionally sit with the purpose Being in
connection. Nothing seemingly profound has to happen. Although, something
profound will be happening…you may just not notice it, yet. You will though, if
you start doing more of it on a regular basis.
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/