A Spy in Kyiv? 🇺🇦 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
3 views • 03/22/2023

I had given up my aspiration of becoming a pseudo-Berliner, moved out of my flat near Alexanderplatz, and embarked toward the Slavic east. I only had a few days left on my Schengen visa so I didn’t linger long in Poland. As the night bus crossed the Ukrainian border it bumped noisily over a piece of cold metal that let out an eerie metallic groan into the dark. I was now a denizen of the wild, wild east.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/655-spy-in-kyiv

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

Keywords
travellife coachpodcastukraineboot campaudio bookpersonal growthpersonal developmentstorytimeukrainian womenkievlifehackinghow to be cross eyedmail order bridesreal social dynamicsmemoirespy in kyivspy in ukrainecivil war in ukrainetrump debate
