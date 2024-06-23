Inconvenient Truths Ep. 83 AIPAC Handlers, Whites crossing Border, AI Personalities, Cheap Fakes, HAARP, Bird flu & Raw Milk, Space Art

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Description:"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Mexico unhappy with whites crossing the border, AiRPAC advising our Congress and Senate, Is bird flu the next fake pandemic? For fun we have the rarest play in baseball... The unassisted triple play!, We have Trump Jr. discussing the Epstein list plus much much more!