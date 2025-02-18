© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Palestinians Return5 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
mahmoud almadhoun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsdO5ING_GA&t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w61pcycEVyM
رجعت على بيتنا بعد سنة ونص نزوح و تهجير(الجزء 2)؟
I came back to our house after a year and a half of displacement and displacement
Arab Ambience
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025