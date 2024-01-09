Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | True the Vote Wins Federal Lawsuit Over 2020 Election Integrity Work
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
95 views
Published 2 months ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | True the Vote Wins Federal Lawsuit Over 2020 Election Integrity Work


�T𝗿𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲, an election integrity group, just secured a major win.

The election watchdog's challenges to Georgia voters' eligibility didn't amount to voter intimidation in the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled.


https://ept.ms/ChallengeRullingFM


Episode Resources:


🔵 Judge’s Ruling:


https://ept.ms/3TQKCsi

Keywords
election interferenceelection fraudfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvtrue the vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket